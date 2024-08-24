Authorities demolish Nagarjuna's N-Convention centre in Hyderabad

Telangana government authorities on Saturday, 24 August, demolished the N-Convention centre in Madhapur, which is jointly owned by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, for allegedly being constructed on encroached land on the Full Tank Level of the Tammidikunta lake.

Actor Nagarjuna, approached the Telangana High Court seeking a stay on the demolition, and the court granted an interim stay.

Nagarjuna in a post on 'X' said they had "not done any actions in violation of law" and the demolition was clearly carried out "wrongfully based on misinformation".

The officials of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), GHMC, Town Planning, Irrigation and Revenue departments removed encroachments in the Full Tank Level (FTL)/Buffer zones of the lake, and amongst the many structures removed. N-Convention was also one of the unauthorised structures, an official release said.

N-Convention is built in the FTL/Buffer zone and has no building permission whatsoever, it said.

"After following due process, the officials completely demolished the unauthorised structures in Tammidikunta lake this morning. The Telangana High Court gave an interim stay in the afternoon," the release said.

According to the HYDRAA, in 2014, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) issued the preliminary notification for Tammidikunta lake in respect of the FTL/Buffer zones. N-Convention had approached the high court.