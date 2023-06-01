Nation

Authorities demolish shanties near Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Security personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident

A bulldozer being used during a demolition drive (photo: Getty Images)
A bulldozer being used during a demolition drive (photo: Getty Images)
user

PTI

Authorities on Thursday demolished several shanties near central Delhi's Pragati Maidan as part of an anti-encroachment drive, officials said.

Security personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

The authorities have been conducting anti-encroachment drives across the national capital ahead of the G20 summit to be held in the city later this year.

Several shanties on Bhairon Marg near Pragati Maidan were removed, the officials said.


The locals, who lost their homes, refused to speak to reporters. They were seen sifting through the rubble to salvage their belongings.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Editors' Picks

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x