Autonomy of women trumps, but need to balance rights of unborn child: CJI

While deferring the hearing in a case of termination of a 26-week pregnancy of a married woman to Friday, the Supreme Court on Thursday said the autonomy of women trumps, but the right of the unborn child should also be balanced out.

A bench comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra heard the matter in which another bench had delivered a split verdict on Wednesday.

While hearing the petitioner's counsel, the CJI stated that undoubtedly, the autonomy of women trumps, but the right of the unborn child should also be balanced out.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati representing the Centre submitted that the doctors were of the opinion that termination could not be done unless foeticide was done. She further said that reproductive rights was not an absolute right.