Aviation Ministry seeks tougher drug-testing rules for pilots

The Civil Aviation Ministry is considering random psychoactive substance testing for every commercial pilot at least once a year as part of efforts to strengthen aviation safety standards.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said on Tuesday that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation was consulting airlines, pilot groups and other stakeholders on possible changes to the existing testing framework.

Current regulations require airlines to randomly test at least 10 per cent of their flight crew annually for psychoactive substances. Under the proposal being considered, all pilots would undergo testing at an unannounced time during the year.

Naidu said the ministry favoured bringing every pilot within the testing programme but would assess the views of stakeholders before deciding on a revised policy.

The proposal has not yet been finalised.

The minister said there were several possible approaches to drug screening and that the DGCA was examining how the existing system could be made more stringent.