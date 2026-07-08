Avimukteshwaranand questions freedom of SIT in Ram temple case
Jyotirmath seer alleges lapses from land deals to donations, asks why govt-appointed SIT should be trusted
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath on Wednesday intensified the attack over the alleged Ram temple donation scam, questioning the credibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case and alleging that irregularities had plagued the Ayodhya project from land acquisition to construction and the handling of devotees' offerings.
The seer also called for a complete overhaul of the temple's administration, arguing that its management should be handed over to religious leaders rather than those appointed by the Centre.
Speaking to PTI Videos in Lucknow during his 'Gau Pratishtha Dharmayuddh Yatra', Avimukteshwaranand claimed the controversy extended far beyond the alleged embezzlement from donation boxes.
"There have been irregularities ever since donations started coming to the temple. There were irregularities during land purchases, during construction and now in the handling of donations," he alleged.
Casting doubt on the ongoing investigation, the seer questioned how an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government could independently investigate a Trust that was itself created by the government.
"What will the SIT probe achieve? The government constituted both the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the SIT. If the same government has created both, how can they be considered independent?" he asked.
He also questioned how the SIT's preliminary findings reached the Trust, arguing that such reports were confidential and should not have entered the public domain before the investigation was completed.
Targeting former trust general-secretary Champat Rai, Avimukteshwaranand alleged that Rai had dismissed the controversy even after recoveries had already been made.
"Cash was recovered on 5 June. And on 7 June, he said it was a routine audit and there was nothing noteworthy. If someone has already made such statements, what will he say after the probe? He has already spoken falsely, and that is proven," the seer alleged, adding that Rai should be ashamed of his conduct.
Rai, who is also vice-president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, had recently said in an open letter circulated on social media that he would respond to all allegations after the investigation was completed. He has not been named as an accused in the FIR.
The seer further alleged that saints, priests and litigants associated with the Ram temple movement had been sidelined after the temple's construction, with the Centre installing its own functionaries to run the shrine "like an office and not a temple".
He also criticised the RSS, alleging that it does not regard Lord Ram as the "Supreme Being" and questioning how those holding such beliefs could be entrusted with managing the temple.
The controversy erupted after alleged irregularities were detected in the counting of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Acting on the recommendation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT, whose preliminary findings pointed to prima facie evidence of embezzlement, leading to the registration of an FIR.
Police have so far arrested eight people associated with the temple's donation-counting process. The investigation is continuing.
With PTI inputs