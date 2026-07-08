Avimukteshwaranand questions freedom of SIT in Ram temple case

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath on Wednesday intensified the attack over the alleged Ram temple donation scam, questioning the credibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case and alleging that irregularities had plagued the Ayodhya project from land acquisition to construction and the handling of devotees' offerings.

The seer also called for a complete overhaul of the temple's administration, arguing that its management should be handed over to religious leaders rather than those appointed by the Centre.

Speaking to PTI Videos in Lucknow during his 'Gau Pratishtha Dharmayuddh Yatra', Avimukteshwaranand claimed the controversy extended far beyond the alleged embezzlement from donation boxes.

"There have been irregularities ever since donations started coming to the temple. There were irregularities during land purchases, during construction and now in the handling of donations," he alleged.

Casting doubt on the ongoing investigation, the seer questioned how an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government could independently investigate a Trust that was itself created by the government.

"What will the SIT probe achieve? The government constituted both the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the SIT. If the same government has created both, how can they be considered independent?" he asked.

He also questioned how the SIT's preliminary findings reached the Trust, arguing that such reports were confidential and should not have entered the public domain before the investigation was completed.