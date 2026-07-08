SIT names Avinash Shukla prime accused in Ram Temple donation theft case

A preliminary report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified Avinash Shukla as the prime accused in the alleged theft of devotees' donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, linking him to a suspected 40-day racket involving nearly 70 instances of pilferage from the temple's donation-counting system, according to sources.

The interim findings of the three-member SIT were discussed during a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday.

According to the preliminary report, Shukla, who was engaged in counting devotees' cash offerings at the temple, has been named accused No. 1 after investigators found what they described as the strongest evidence against him.

The nine-page report, submitted to Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad on 23 June, describes the 30-year-old as the focal point of the investigation.

The report alleges that the operation revolved around Shukla, enabling investigators to identify five other accused and reconstruct the suspected modus operandi inside the temple's counting room.

Sources said the SIT has, prima facie, identified nearly 70 instances of alleged theft over a period of around 40 days.

Investigators allegedly relied extensively on CCTV footage, which repeatedly showed Shukla removing and concealing bundles of donation cash and loose currency notes during counting operations. The footage was also used to trace the movement of money and identify the alleged roles of other participants.

The report states that the evidence against Shukla is corroborated by CCTV footage, recovery records, bank account analysis and witness statements.

According to sources, the footage also allegedly showed Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey assisting Shukla in concealing and removing donation money, while Manish Kumar Yadav allegedly coordinated with him inside the counting room. Separate footage provided by representatives of the temple trust allegedly showed Rama Shankar Mishra handling and concealing cash bundles.

Based on the evidence examined so far, the SIT has concluded that the prima facie involvement of all six accused has been established, sources said.

Recoveries and financial probe

The investigation has extended beyond CCTV footage.

During searches conducted by the Ayodhya police, investigators recovered Rs 20.39 lakh in cash, $1,121, gold and silver ornaments, other valuables and an SUV from Shukla's possession, the largest recovery made from any accused in the case, according to the report.