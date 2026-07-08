SIT names Avinash Shukla prime accused in Ram Temple donation theft case
Preliminary report links suspect to alleged 40-day pilferage racket, flags security lapses in donation counting system
A preliminary report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified Avinash Shukla as the prime accused in the alleged theft of devotees' donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, linking him to a suspected 40-day racket involving nearly 70 instances of pilferage from the temple's donation-counting system, according to sources.
The interim findings of the three-member SIT were discussed during a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday.
According to the preliminary report, Shukla, who was engaged in counting devotees' cash offerings at the temple, has been named accused No. 1 after investigators found what they described as the strongest evidence against him.
The nine-page report, submitted to Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad on 23 June, describes the 30-year-old as the focal point of the investigation.
The report alleges that the operation revolved around Shukla, enabling investigators to identify five other accused and reconstruct the suspected modus operandi inside the temple's counting room.
Sources said the SIT has, prima facie, identified nearly 70 instances of alleged theft over a period of around 40 days.
Investigators allegedly relied extensively on CCTV footage, which repeatedly showed Shukla removing and concealing bundles of donation cash and loose currency notes during counting operations. The footage was also used to trace the movement of money and identify the alleged roles of other participants.
The report states that the evidence against Shukla is corroborated by CCTV footage, recovery records, bank account analysis and witness statements.
According to sources, the footage also allegedly showed Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey assisting Shukla in concealing and removing donation money, while Manish Kumar Yadav allegedly coordinated with him inside the counting room. Separate footage provided by representatives of the temple trust allegedly showed Rama Shankar Mishra handling and concealing cash bundles.
Based on the evidence examined so far, the SIT has concluded that the prima facie involvement of all six accused has been established, sources said.
Recoveries and financial probe
The investigation has extended beyond CCTV footage.
During searches conducted by the Ayodhya police, investigators recovered Rs 20.39 lakh in cash, $1,121, gold and silver ornaments, other valuables and an SUV from Shukla's possession, the largest recovery made from any accused in the case, according to the report.
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Investigators have also found cash deposits and bank transactions allegedly disproportionate to Shukla's known income.
The report noted that personnel hired by the temple trust for counting donations receive a monthly take-home salary of slightly over Rs 15,000 after deductions, while Shukla's banking transactions prior to his arrest were substantially higher than his known earnings.
Shukla was also the first accused to be taken on police remand. During searches at his residence, police recovered a donation box bearing the inscription "Ramrajya Kosh" with an active QR code affixed to it, sources said.
Police have also searched his native residence in Pratapgarh district and are examining his properties there, along with his financial transactions and cash holdings over the past few years.
Probe widens
The case came to light following allegations of theft of devotees' offerings from the Ram Temple.
Eight people have been arrested so far -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Rama Shankar alias Tinnu.
On Monday, a local court granted one-day police remand of Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey after investigators informed the court that fresh evidence had emerged during interrogation.
According to police, recoveries exceeding Rs 79 lakh have been made from the accused, except Subhash Srivastava, who investigators continue to treat as part of the alleged conspiracy.
The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the three-member SIT to investigate the case, and the probe has since expanded beyond the original FIR.
The SIT has ordered a re-audit of the trust's accounts for the past five years and is examining expenditure incurred on major events over the last two years.
It has also flagged alleged security and procedural lapses in the temple's donation management system, including inadequate frisking of personnel, poor CCTV monitoring and weak supervisory mechanisms, which investigators believe enabled the alleged repeated removal of cash without immediate detection.
The SIT is also examining the role of officials responsible for supervising the donation-counting process.
With PTI inputs