Here's what SIT found in its preliminary probe into Ram Temple's alleged donation theft case

The preliminary report of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) examining the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has highlighted several procedural and administrative shortcomings. The oversights include weak supervision, inadequate surveillance, relaxed security checks and irregularities in the handling and counting of cash offerings.

The investigators said they identified 70 alleged instances of theft or embezzlement from the CCTV footage available to them.

Weak oversight over donation handling

The SIT said the safeguards governing access to donation boxes were not implemented effectively. It found that some individuals handled keys and controlled access to donation boxes without formal written approval.

Among those named was accused Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu, while the report also held counting supervisor Subhash Srivastava responsible for allowing the arrangement to continue despite the absence of proper authorisation.

Surveillance system fell short

Investigators said shortcomings in CCTV monitoring and data retention affected the probe. Although cameras covered the counting room, the footage was allegedly not monitored adequately.

The report noted that recordings were retained only between 27 April and 6 June, instead of the recommended 180-day period. Within that window, the SIT identified 70 alleged incidents of theft or embezzlement. It added that the absence of older footage meant it could not assess whether similar incidents had taken place earlier.

Security measures not fully enforced

According to the report, several mandatory safeguards meant to prevent theft were either diluted or ignored.

Personnel were allegedly not subjected to thorough frisking while entering or leaving the counting room, dress code requirements were not consistently enforced and restrictions on carrying personal belongings were ineffective. The SIT also found that donations from different hundis were not always processed separately and denomination-wise cash records were not maintained properly.