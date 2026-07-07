Here's what SIT found in its preliminary probe into Ram Temple's alleged donation theft case
Preliminary findings cite 70 alleged theft incidents, weak oversight, surveillance shortcomings and departures from prescribed handling of temple offerings
The preliminary report of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) examining the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has highlighted several procedural and administrative shortcomings. The oversights include weak supervision, inadequate surveillance, relaxed security checks and irregularities in the handling and counting of cash offerings.
The investigators said they identified 70 alleged instances of theft or embezzlement from the CCTV footage available to them.
Weak oversight over donation handling
The SIT said the safeguards governing access to donation boxes were not implemented effectively. It found that some individuals handled keys and controlled access to donation boxes without formal written approval.
Among those named was accused Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu, while the report also held counting supervisor Subhash Srivastava responsible for allowing the arrangement to continue despite the absence of proper authorisation.
Surveillance system fell short
Investigators said shortcomings in CCTV monitoring and data retention affected the probe. Although cameras covered the counting room, the footage was allegedly not monitored adequately.
The report noted that recordings were retained only between 27 April and 6 June, instead of the recommended 180-day period. Within that window, the SIT identified 70 alleged incidents of theft or embezzlement. It added that the absence of older footage meant it could not assess whether similar incidents had taken place earlier.
Security measures not fully enforced
According to the report, several mandatory safeguards meant to prevent theft were either diluted or ignored.
Personnel were allegedly not subjected to thorough frisking while entering or leaving the counting room, dress code requirements were not consistently enforced and restrictions on carrying personal belongings were ineffective. The SIT also found that donations from different hundis were not always processed separately and denomination-wise cash records were not maintained properly.
Questions raised over revised frisking rules
The SIT also examined changes made to the security protocol governing frisking.
It noted that while an arrangement introduced in September 2024 required every person entering or exiting the counting room to undergo a security check, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on 6 February 2025 limited checks to periodic or random inspections. The report said the rationale behind the change required further scrutiny, particularly as even these checks were allegedly not conducted consistently.
It further observed that there was little evidence of regular monitoring or review of these safeguards by those responsible for overseeing the process.
Cash-counting system lacked traceability
The report said investigators found significant gaps in the process for recording and counting donations received through hundis, counters and the sanctum.
Instead of maintaining separate records for each hundi, cash from multiple donation boxes was allegedly combined before counting. The SIT also found no mechanism to identify or track individual cash boxes from collection to counting, making it difficult to verify their movement or reconcile records. It said these shortcomings weakened transparency, auditability and accountability in the management of public donations.