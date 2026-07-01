How did alleged embezzlement at Ram temple escape the vigil of 1,600 CCTV cameras?

The alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has raised as many questions as the investigation itself. While a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, an FIR has been registered, eight people have been arrested and some office-bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have offered to resign, several crucial questions remain unanswered.

The most pressing among them is how an alleged fraud involving donations could have taken place despite one of the country's most closely monitored religious complexes. If the allegations are borne out, was the temple's security and monitoring system inadequate, or did serious lapses occur in its implementation?

According to publicly available information and media reports, the Ram temple complex is under extensive electronic surveillance. The broader Ayodhya temple precinct and surrounding areas are monitored by more than 10,000 CCTV cameras. Of these, between 800 and 1,600 cameras are deployed within the temple complex, including around donation boxes, counting areas and other sensitive locations.

Many of these cameras are equipped with artificial intelligence-enabled features for crowd management and security. Their live feeds are monitored round the clock from dedicated police and security control rooms. High-definition cameras have also been installed in rooms where donations are counted to ensure transparency.

Against this backdrop, the alleged embezzlement has raised obvious questions about how the suspected irregularities went undetected.

The temple has around 40 donation boxes placed across the complex, where devotees deposit cash, coins, gold, silver and other offerings. During the initial months after the temple's inauguration, these boxes were reportedly opened at least twice a day because of the heavy inflow of devotees. It is not publicly known how frequently they are opened now.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) was put in place for opening the donation boxes. According to this procedure, representatives of the temple trust, designated staff and officials from the State Bank of India (SBI) were required to be present when the boxes were opened. Cash and valuables were then sealed in iron containers and transported to the counting room.

The donation counting room is located in the basement of the Yatri Suvidha Kendra, about 200 metres from the main temple, within the administrative and security jurisdiction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

All donations from the 40 collection boxes are brought to this facility. The counting operation is reportedly carried out in two shifts by a team of around 44 personnel, including an in-charge, a supervisor, cash handlers, trust officials, bank representatives and locally appointed volunteers.

An important safeguard in the SOP required personnel engaged in counting to wear pocketless clothing to prevent concealment of cash. According to media reports and findings cited from the SIT's preliminary investigation, this rule was never implemented despite having been approved by both the trust and SBI.

The movement of donation boxes, transportation routes and counting room are all covered by CCTV cameras. However, another alleged weakness has emerged during the investigation.