Ayodhya police record Champat Rai's statement in Ram temple donation embezzlement probe
Trust general secretary questioned as investigators examine delay in FIR; police also interrogate arrested accused inside district jail
Ayodhya police have recorded the statement of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai as part of the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, officials said on Tuesday.
A police official confirmed to PTI that Rai's statement had been recorded but declined to disclose when, where or for how long he was questioned.
"Yes, his statements have been recorded," the official said.
Sources said Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, who is heading the investigation, visited Rai's Bharat Kuti residence at Karsevakpuram to record his statement.
According to the sources, investigators sought documents and details relating to the alleged embezzlement, including when Rai first became aware of the suspected irregularities.
Asked about media reports claiming Rai admitted it was a mistake not to lodge an FIR immediately after learning of the alleged theft, a police official declined to comment, saying the contents of the questioning were confidential.
Sources said the temple trust had become aware of the alleged embezzlement before 7 June, when the issue first entered the public domain.
Supporters of Rai, speaking on condition of anonymity, told PTI that he acted promptly after learning about the suspected fraud. However, they did not explain why the FIR was registered only on 25 June, weeks after a video circulated on 5 June purportedly showing the recovery of a bag allegedly containing stolen donation money from the residence of accused Avinash Shukla.
The controversy erupted on 7 June after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple. Rai had rejected the allegations at the time, saying an internal audit had found "nothing noteworthy".
The Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 13 June. Its preliminary report reportedly found multiple violations of standard operating procedures governing the handling of temple donations, including the absence of mandatory security checks, failure to preserve CCTV footage for the prescribed period and lapses in the custody of donation box keys.
Based on the report submitted on 23 June, police registered an FIR on 25 June and arrested eight people associated with the temple's donation-counting process. Police have said nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash and some foreign currency have been recovered from six of the accused.
One of those arrested, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, a former driver of Rai, allegedly possessed keys to several donation boxes in violation of the prescribed SOPs.
Separately, investigators on Tuesday questioned arrested accused Avinash Shukla inside the district jail after obtaining court permission.
Sources said Investigating Officer Ashutosh Tiwari examined Shukla in judicial custody as part of the ongoing probe. They added that the temple trust had recovered Rs 20 lakh from Shukla on 5 June.
Repeated calls made by PTI to Rai seeking his response went unanswered.