Ayodhya police record Champat Rai's statement in Ram temple donation embezzlement probe

Ayodhya police have recorded the statement of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai as part of the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official confirmed to PTI that Rai's statement had been recorded but declined to disclose when, where or for how long he was questioned.

"Yes, his statements have been recorded," the official said.

Sources said Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, who is heading the investigation, visited Rai's Bharat Kuti residence at Karsevakpuram to record his statement.

According to the sources, investigators sought documents and details relating to the alleged embezzlement, including when Rai first became aware of the suspected irregularities.

Asked about media reports claiming Rai admitted it was a mistake not to lodge an FIR immediately after learning of the alleged theft, a police official declined to comment, saying the contents of the questioning were confidential.

Sources said the temple trust had become aware of the alleged embezzlement before 7 June, when the issue first entered the public domain.