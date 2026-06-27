SIT finds major SOP violations in Ayodhya Ram temple donation fraud probe

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has found serious violations of the shrine's standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling cash and valuables, leading to the arrest of eight people associated with the donation-counting process.

While investigators are yet to establish the full extent of the alleged fraud and the exact amount siphoned off, the SIT's preliminary report has identified multiple procedural lapses that it believes enabled the alleged embezzlement.

According to sources, mandatory safeguards such as deploying security personnel during cash counting, frisking staff entering and leaving the counting room, and preserving CCTV footage for 180 days were not followed.

The probe also found that Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, a former driver of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, held keys to several donation boxes ('hundis'), contrary to prescribed procedures.

"Many hundis were there. So cash received in those hundis whose keys were with Tinnu was swindled apparently due to laxity in implementing the SOPs. The exact modus operandi is still being established," a source said.

The SOPs were framed in 2025 after trust officials suspected irregularities in the donation-counting process. They were approved by trust member Anil Mishra and State Bank of India representative Govind Mishra.

The guidelines required donation-counting staff to wear pocketless clothing, deployment of security guards through Sainik Security Services (SIS), frisking of personnel entering and exiting counting rooms, and random checks. According to the SIT, these measures were not implemented.