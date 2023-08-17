Avoid using phrases like ‘sl*t’, ‘bast**d’, ‘chaste woman’ in legal matters, advises SC

Lawyers and judges often use inappropriate stereotypes to describe women and men while presenting arguments or writing judgments, reflecting old prejudices which are no longer valid, said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday.

The CJI observed that it is not the responsibility of women alone, for instance, to look after elderly in-laws. It is wrong to assume that all women want to have children; similarly, it is wrong to assume that working women do not take care of their children. Courts have generally been open to stereotypes that women are "overly emotional, illogical and cannot take decisions".

Chandrachud was speaking in open court to announce the publication of a 30-page Supreme Court handbook titled 'Combating Gender Stereotypes'.

The phrase ‘woman with loose morals’ is inappropriate, says the handbook, and so is ‘wanton’ woman, or a woman of ‘easy virtue’. Expressions such as “dutiful wife/ faithful wife/ good wife/obedient wife” or “chaste woman” are clearly a construct of a patriarchal society. The adjective ‘fallen’ when applied to a woman is once again problematic, the glossary points out.