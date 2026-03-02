Ayatollah Khamenei killing: widespread protests from Kashmir to UP and Andhra Pradesh
Peaceful demonstrations and strikes mark solidarity with Iran; calls for international intervention and balanced foreign policy intensify
The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28, triggered widespread protests across India, particularly in the Kashmir region and Uttar Pradesh, as communities expressed condemnation and mourn the loss.
In the Chenab valley region of Jammu and Kashmir, partial strikes and peaceful protests marked the public response. Districts including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri, and Poonch witnessed bandh calls and rallies to denounce the US-Israel attack on Iran and the killing of Khamenei. Shops and businesses remained closed in district headquarters and key towns, signalling widespread participation in the protests.
In Kishtwar, the Imam of Jamia Masjid, Moulvi Farooq Ahmad Kachloo, led a rally from the mosque to the nearby bus stand, where participants chanted slogans against the United States and Israel before dispersing peacefully. Similar demonstrations took place in localities such as Bounjwa, Drabshall, Chatroo, Gandoh, and Bhaderwah.
There were protests in Rajouri and Poonch districts also. Following a joint meeting at the local Jamia Masjid, several Muslim organisations called for a Rajouri bandh on Tuesday. Shafqat Mir, president of the Islamic Welfare Organisation in Rajouri, condemned the bombing as a grave violation of humanity.
Despite strong emotions and large-scale participation, law enforcement officials reported no untoward incidents, highlighting that most demonstrations remained peaceful and well-organized.
Demonstrations in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh, home to a large Shia Muslim population, saw some of the most significant demonstrations. Thousands gathered in Lucknow to mourn Khamenei's death and condemn the airstrike. A candlelight march was held from the historic Chhota Imambara till the Bada Imambara. Protesters displayed placards with strong anti-US and anti-Israel messages.
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haidar, who was at the protest, said, “This is an act of cowardice by the US and Israel. People who are peace-loving and have faith in justice are deeply pained.”
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, chairman of the Lucknow Islamic Centre, called the attack an extreme violation of international law and appealed for the United Nations and global community to intervene to stop the escalating conflict.
Similar protests were staged in Jaunpur, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Jhansi. A notable demonstration took place near Aligarh Muslim University, where students and locals submitted a memorandum to the President of India demanding a formal protest against the killing and the broader violence in Iran.
Andhra Pradesh and Other Regions Voice Condemnation
The protests were not confined to northern and Himalayan regions alone. In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, members of the Muslim community held a candlelight march condemning the killing of Khamenei and the US-Israel military aggression. Organised by the Muhammad Ali Muslim Welfare Association, the protest spotlighted the loss of an important spiritual leader and criticised the perceived hypocrisy of the US, with organizers accusing former US President Donald Trump of raining bombs on innocent civilians.
