Ayatollah Khamenei killing: widespread protests from Kashmir to UP and Andhra Pradesh

The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28, triggered widespread protests across India, particularly in the Kashmir region and Uttar Pradesh, as communities expressed condemnation and mourn the loss.

In the Chenab valley region of Jammu and Kashmir, partial strikes and peaceful protests marked the public response. Districts including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri, and Poonch witnessed bandh calls and rallies to denounce the US-Israel attack on Iran and the killing of Khamenei. Shops and businesses remained closed in district headquarters and key towns, signalling widespread participation in the protests.

In Kishtwar, the Imam of Jamia Masjid, Moulvi Farooq Ahmad Kachloo, led a rally from the mosque to the nearby bus stand, where participants chanted slogans against the United States and Israel before dispersing peacefully. Similar demonstrations took place in localities such as Bounjwa, Drabshall, Chatroo, Gandoh, and Bhaderwah.

There were protests in Rajouri and Poonch districts also. Following a joint meeting at the local Jamia Masjid, several Muslim organisations called for a Rajouri bandh on Tuesday. Shafqat Mir, president of the Islamic Welfare Organisation in Rajouri, condemned the bombing as a grave violation of humanity.

Despite strong emotions and large-scale participation, law enforcement officials reported no untoward incidents, highlighting that most demonstrations remained peaceful and well-organized.

Demonstrations in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, home to a large Shia Muslim population, saw some of the most significant demonstrations. Thousands gathered in Lucknow to mourn Khamenei's death and condemn the airstrike. A candlelight march was held from the historic Chhota Imambara till the Bada Imambara. Protesters displayed placards with strong anti-US and anti-Israel messages.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haidar, who was at the protest, said, “This is an act of cowardice by the US and Israel. People who are peace-loving and have faith in justice are deeply pained.”

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, chairman of the Lucknow Islamic Centre, called the attack an extreme violation of international law and appealed for the United Nations and global community to intervene to stop the escalating conflict.