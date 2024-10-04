Ayodhya-Delhi Vande Bharat held up for hours after cattle run over in UP

The Ayodhya-Delhi Vande Bharat train was held up for around three hours near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday following a technical snag owing to a cattle being run over.

"A bull accidentally came on to the track near Bharthana railway station and was hit by the train which caused substantial damage to the engine, leading to technical problems in its operation," said Shashi Kant Tripathi, chief public relations officer of North Central Railway.

He said it took time to rectify the issue because the technical glitches recurred a couple of times when the train started moving.

According to railway officials, the fencing of the track on the Delhi-Howrah route has been going on for the past few years, but the stretch along the Bharthana station has not been fenced yet.

"The fencing work of the Delhi-Howrah route has already been sanctioned and is going on rapidly. The 700-km route between Ghaziabad and Deen Dayal Upadhyay stations comes under the NCR zone. Since fencing is needed on both sides of the track, the total fencing work comes up to 1,400 km," Tripathi said.