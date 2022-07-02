Ayodhya priest burns Owaisi poster, says 'anti-national' leaders will be next

Paramhans Das, the priest of Ayodhya's Tapasvi Chhawani temple, on Friday burnt a poster of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his alleged provocative remarks and warned "anti-national" leaders that tomorrow it will be them instead of the poster.



He also targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not visiting the party-ruled Rajasthan where a tailor was hacked to death by two men to avenge an "insult to Islam".



Accusing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Owaisi of making inflammatory statements, Das said such statements are increasing terrorist activities.



"All anti-national leaders should come to their senses. Today the poster was burnt, tomorrow (they) will be burnt alive," he said.