Ram temple: Accused's wife gets a week to explain 'unauthorised' construction

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) has granted an additional week to Supriya Mishra, wife of Ram temple donation theft case accused Luv Kush Mishra, to submit documents relating to an under-construction house in Ayodhya's Saadatganj area.

The development comes amid growing criticism of the investigation, with Opposition parties and several commentators alleging that the probe has largely targeted lower-level employees while senior trust functionaries have escaped criminal scrutiny.

Criticism has also centred on the continued silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had announced in Parliament in February 2020 that the Union cabinet had approved the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to oversee the construction and management of the temple following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict.

While eight people have been arrested since the FIR was registered on 25 June, all are employees, contractors or others directly involved in handling donations. Critics have questioned why no senior office-bearer has been named as an accused despite the trust's top leadership coming under scrutiny.

Though former general-secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned after the controversy erupted, neither has been arrested. The Congress has accused the government of shielding those at the top while making "small fry" the face of the investigation, and has repeatedly asked why the prime minister has not publicly addressed the controversy.