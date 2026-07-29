Ram temple trust to appoint first secy after donation row; Akhilesh renews attack

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up by the Centre in February 2020 following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, is likely to appoint Ram temple construction project manager Jagdish Aafle as its first secretary as part of a restructuring exercise triggered by the alleged donation embezzlement case.

The proposal to appoint Aafle, an RSS functionary from Maharashtra who has overseen the temple's construction since its inception, is expected to come up for approval at the trust's executive meeting on 2 September, temple sources said. The trust has recently created the post of secretary as part of a wider administrative overhaul, with a spokesperson also set to be appointed.

A resident of Pune, Aafle holds engineering degrees, including an MTech from IIT Bombay, and is said to have worked in India, Europe and the United States before returning to India. He joined the Ram temple project as honorary project manager on the recommendation of the RSS when construction began and has since been based in Ayodhya with his family.

The alleged donation theft first gained national political attention after Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav repeatedly raised the issue, accusing the BJP government of betraying the faith of millions of devotees and demanding accountability.