Under donation theft cloud, Ram temple trust turns to saints

As the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust battles the gravest crisis of credibility since the Ayodhya Ram temple was inaugurated, it has reached for an age-old remedy: assemble the saints.

The trust has constituted a permanent nine-member religious committee comprising some of Hinduism's most eminent seers and scholars. On paper, it is a body meant to guide the temple's religious affairs. In practice, it also serves another purpose: lending moral gravitas to an institution whose own functioning is under intense judicial scrutiny.

The choice of chair is particularly striking.

The committee will be headed by trust treasurer Mahant Govind Dev Giri, who, when allegations of large-scale theft of devotees' donations first surfaced, insisted he had little knowledge of the temple's day-to-day financial operations. He said he neither supervised the counting of cash nor knew the operational details of how donations were handled, maintaining that his role was confined to funds after they entered the trust's accounts.

That explanation did little to quell criticism then. Now, the same treasurer finds himself presiding over a body intended to safeguard the temple's religious sanctity.

The committee includes Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Saraswati, Swami Vishwaprasannatirth of Karnataka's Pejawar Math, Nirmohi Akhara mahant Dinendra Das, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, Mahant Rajkumar Das, Swami Ramanand Das, Mahant Mithilesh Nandini Sharan and Swami Parmanand Giri.