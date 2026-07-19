Ram temple theft probe deepens, Trust insider under scanner

The investigation into the alleged theft of donations from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has gathered pace, with police intensifying the interrogation of key accused Ramshankar Yadav alias 'Tinnu' and his nephew Manish Yadav during a 39-hour custody remand that investigators believe could unravel the alleged conspiracy behind the scandal.

After securing police custody from a local court, investigators took the uncle-nephew duo into custody at around 8 am on Saturday. In a dramatic overnight exercise, the accused were escorted to their residence at around 3 am on Sunday before Ramshankar Yadav was taken to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex as police attempted to reconstruct the sequence of events and verify evidence collected during the probe.

The interrogation, led by investigating officer Ashutosh Tiwari at the Police Lines, has reportedly thrown up crucial leads. According to information emerging during questioning, Ramshankar Yadav allegedly kept the keys to the temple's donation boxes without any official authorisation.

Investigators are also probing the alleged role of a senior member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, who is suspected of unofficially handing over the donation box keys to Tinnu, potentially widening the scope of the investigation beyond the arrested accused.