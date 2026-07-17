Congress says Ram temple 'purification' ritual vindicates theft allegations

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's decision to perform a 10-day purification ritual to atone for the alleged theft of devotees' donations has drawn sharp political reactions, with the Congress claiming the ceremony validates its long-standing allegations of serious wrongdoing at the Ram temple.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said the ritual itself amounted to an acknowledgement that grave irregularities had taken place.

"The buddhi-shuddhi yajna has proven what we have been saying since the beginning — that something hugely wrong has taken place in Ayodhya. I wish Lord Ram gives them the wisdom to realise their sins and atone for their mistakes," Rai told PTI.

The ritual, which began on Wednesday, 15 July, is being led by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and involves the daily recitation of the Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra — the chanting of the 1,000 names of Lord Vishnu, believed by Hindus to usher in positivity, prosperity and good fortune.

Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri, who conceived the programme, said it was intended to seek forgiveness and restore the sanctity of the temple following the donation controversy. "Following the theft of offerings, the trust has initiated a special 10-day ritual for atonement and purification across the temple premises and various gurukuls to restore the temple's sanctity and dignity," Giri told PTI.