From Ram temple to ethanol: INDIA Bloc sharpens attack on Centre

Leading the opposition's charge is the alleged irregularity in donations collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Accusing the government of betraying the faith of millions of devotees, Kharge demanded an immediate independent investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds and called for the complete financial accounts to be made public.

The Congress president also trained his guns on the Centre over repeated examination paper leaks, describing them as evidence of the "systematic collapse" of the country's education system. Claiming that 152 paper leaks have occurred since 2014 and that 25 students have lost their lives as a consequence, he demanded the dismissal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Kharge further criticised the government's ethanol-blending programme, alleging that it was being "forcibly imposed" on nearly 3.5 crore vehicle owners under the guise of an "experiment".

"Is looting the public's hard-earned money the BJP's only tool?" he asked, while asserting that the opposition would also scrutinise key legislative proposals and other issues of public concern during the session.

Vowing an uncompromising fight inside Parliament, Kharge said the INDIA bloc would hold the government accountable on every issue, promising to wage the battle for the rights, voice and trust of the people with "full strength".

With PTI inputs