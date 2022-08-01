Ayodhya saints want places to be named after temple movement heroes
The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has already sent a proposal to the state government to rename wards in the city after "heroes" of the Ram temple movement
The saints of Ayodhya have asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to develop and rename places in the city after prominent seers who had been part of the Ram temple movement.
These include late Paramhans Ramchandra Das and VHP leader Ashok Singhal.
Contribution of late Paramhans Ramchandra Das in the Ram temple movement could not be expressed in words, they said.
The 19th death anniversary of the saint was observed on Sunday.
It may be pointed out that the state government has renamed prominent Naya Ghat crossing in Ayodhya after Bharat Ratna awardee late Lata Mangeshkar.
The list sent to the government includes the names of Kalyan Singh, Ashok Singhal and others.
According to the plan, a ward will be renamed after Mahant Abhiram Das, who was also one of the architects of the Ayodhya movement.
Similarly, a few other wards are proposed to be named after a few national heroes.
Ratthaveli ward will be renamed after martyr Abdul Hameed. Likewise, Begumganj Gadhaiya ward will be called Ambedkar ward, Fatehganj ward as Jai Prakash Narain ward and Haiderganj ward as Nanakpura ward. There are 60 wards in Ayodhya.