AyodhyaDiary: The BJP's celebrity endorsement pack

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani and sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar are among the 'state guests' invited to the consecration of the Ram temple tomorrow, 22 January.

Of the 8,000-odd official invitees overall are these 506 'select' A-listers, the PTI reports, of prominent politicians, leading industrialists, top film stars, sportspersons, diplomats, judges and high priests.

The Filmi Fare

According to the list, which PTI claims to have accessed, Bachchan is one of the confirmed arrivals, flying into Ayodhya's new airport by a private chartered plane—at least, that's the plan, but he will have North India's dense fog blanket to contend with if Saturday (21 January) morning is anything to go by. Perhaps he should have ensconced himself in his Rs 14.5 crore Ayodhya home beforehand?

From the film industry, the list features Tamil superstar Rajnikant and Telugu stars Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Junior NTR. Bollywood actors on the list include Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut (she was last seen feeding a herd of hungry cows in Ayodhya in her marigold yellow saree) as well as BJP’s own actor-MPs Hema Malini and Sunny Deol.

Of course, the 'OG' Ramayan actors from Ramanand Sagar's TV rendition of the epic—Arun Govil who portrayed Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia (Sita) and Sunil Lahri (Lakshman)—have already graced Ayodhya's streets garbed in on-brand red and gold, to promote their newest allied production, Humare Ram Aaye Hain, featuring singer Sonu Nigam.