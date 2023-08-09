Ayurvedic medicine sends woman to hospital with lead poisoning: Case study

A woman in Canada who was repeatedly hospitalised for stomach pain and vomiting had developed lead poisoning from taking Ayurvedic pills for over a year to treat infertility, according to a new case study.

The 39-year-old patient visited the hospital 3 times in 6 weeks for abdominal pain, constipation, nausea and vomiting. On her third visit, she was admitted to hospital for anemia and possible gastrointestinal bleeding.

Numerous, invasive investigations failed to reveal a cause of her symptoms. At a follow-up visit weeks later, she reported having taken Ayurvedic medicines daily for more than a year to treat infertility.