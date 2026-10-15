Chased off the streets, but not without hope: The story of Azad

For years now, the stretch of road in front of Sreebhumi Sporting Club has been part of my carefully calibrated brisk-walking circuit. This Wednesday (14 October) evening was no different. The surge of crowds heading towards the iconic Durga Puja pandal will soon make the otherwise tranquil street out of bounds for a local like me, at least for ten days.

I could already see visitors trickling in, volunteers pinning on their badges, private security guards adjusting their epaulettes on starched uniforms, and roadside stalls preparing for the long nights ahead. I also wondered, with some irritation, how long it would take to clean up the stretch so that I could resume my daily walk.

It was then that a figure in glistening silver snapped me out of my reverie. Oh yes, it was a boy, all right. His bald head and neck were painted silver, except for his kohl-smudged eyes and red-painted lips. The paint job continued downwards, covering his ankles and feet. A white drape covered his torso, while round-rimmed spectacles and a wooden dowel completed the ensemble.

He was barefoot because "Gandhiji did not wear chappals".

The Gen Alpha reincarnation of Mahatma Gandhi was in Kolkata — motionless to the extent that he did not even bat an eyelid. Next to the boy stood a woman with a QR code pasted on a card, collecting money — cash or scan.