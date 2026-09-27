The Gandhian way and the challenge of our fascist times

Every year, as 2 October approaches, Gandhi returns to our midst. He appears in official ceremonies, school functions, speeches and the seemingly obligatory advertisements. In that annual ritual, Gandhi is briefly part of public memory, but the Gandhi we remember raises no inconvenient questions.

Today, when democratic societies are grappling with serious concerns over the centralisation of power, intolerance of dissent, political polarisation, the spread of fear and the growing power of propaganda, it is no longer enough to remember Gandhi as an icon of non-violence.

When power demands nothing but obedience from the citizen, when dissent is regarded with suspicion, when institutions have lost their independence, when one section of society has begun to see another as the enemy, what is the Gandhian way? And, in these times, can Gandhi’s way still be a force of political resistance?

Gandhi did not see power simply as the strength of the ruler. He tried to understand what allows power to endure. Those who govern may have at their disposal the police, the army, the law and the administration, but they cannot govern indefinitely without some degree of cooperation from society. When citizens refuse to cooperate with an unjust system, when they voice dissent publicly despite fear, power starts losing legitimacy.

That was the great political discovery at the heart of Gandhi’s satyagraha.

Satyagraha was not merely fasting, sitting in protest or holding peaceful demonstrations. It went beyond an insistence on the truth: it was a method of withdrawing cooperation from unjust power. Non-cooperation, civil disobedience, the boycott of foreign goods and the refusal to pay taxes were all part of this wider political vision. Gandhi understood that an empire does not run on the strength of the ruler alone; it requires the cooperation of the ruled.