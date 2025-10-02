Regaining the Mahatma’s legacy

The United Nations has declared 2 October as the International Day of Non-Violence. The world has recognised Gandhi as an apostle of peace. A total of 102 countries celebrating Gandhi as a global icon of non-violence and peace have installed his statues. He is one of the 10 most outstanding personalities born in the last two millennia, about whom the highest number of writings have appeared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated publicly that Gandhiji is a global icon, and his memorials and abode in Ahmedabad, the Sabarmati Ashram, will be transformed into a world-class memorial. An ambitious plan of Rs 1,200 crores is in progress. The top leadership of India cannot afford to abandon Gandhiji. It is understood clearly that Gandhiji is India’s global face. Hence, he continues to be referred to.

Our prime minister has directly referred to Mahatma Gandhi in six out of 17 speeches in foreign Parliaments from November 2014 to September 2025. He has, on umpteen other occasions, referred to Gandhiji indirectly. He has used Gandhiji for international branding. Talking about sustainability and equity, he has referred to Gandhiji’s basic principles. Gandhiji’s message of vasudhaiva kutumbakam is often found in the prime minister’s international addresses. It has been serving him well in his diplomatic purposes.

In the country, too, he launched 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' on 2 October 2014. Very recently, he has been vocal on swadeshi. Symbolism is at its height. Entering the check-in section at Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport, one can hardly miss the display of a huge charkha — the spinning wheel — weighing four tonnes and made of Burma teak. The tablet below the charkha, installed between gates 4 and 5, clearly mentions Gandhiji's contribution.

On the occasion of its installation, the prime minister said the charkha would serve to remind travellers of India’s timeless heritage and the value of sustainability and harmony that it stood for. He has appealed to citizens of the country to embrace khadi. At Ahmedabad International Airport, a traveller arriving from anywhere in the world cannot miss a small exhibit titled 'Gandhi-ji ke Pad Chinha (Gandhiji’s footprints)'.