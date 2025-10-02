BJP-RSS walk the path of falsehood, Gandhi’s path is truth: Rahul Gandhi
Congress marks Gandhi Jayanti with prayers, marches, and drives, chanting “reclaim Gandhi’s India” to assert its claim to Mahatma’s legacy
On Gandhi Jayanti, the Congress paid heartfelt homage to Mahatma Gandhi, venerating his timeless legacy of truth, non-violence, and satyagraha, even as it took a pointed stand against the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, accusing them of veering away from and betraying the sacred path illuminated by the Father of the Nation.
Leading the homage, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Mahatma Gandhi as the “great architect of India’s freedom movement” and the “Father of the Nation,” underscoring the timeless relevance of his philosophy.
“The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi ji, who showed the path of peace to the entire world through supreme values like truth, non-violence, and satyagraha, will always remain a source of inspiration for us,” Kharge said.
He stressed that Bapu's vision of peace, harmony, and justice has gained renewed significance in today’s world, marked by rising hatred, authoritarianism, and violence.
“Today, when his principles are facing challenges, we are confronting them by following Bapu's teachings and guidance. Heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti,” Kharge said in a post on X.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the occasion to draw a stark contrast between Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy and the politics of the present ruling establishment.
“The path of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, is the path of truth. It is a path of love, unity, and non-violence. But the path of the BJP and the RSS is one of falsehood and violence,” Rahul Gandhi said, delivering a pointed indictment of the ruling dispensation.
He accused the BJP-RSS of fostering division and intolerance, claiming their ideology runs counter to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of inclusivity and communal harmony. The Congress, he asserted, remains committed to Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings as guiding principles for building a just and united India.
Painting a picture of an India torn between two moral choices, he emphasised that the Congress has chosen to walk steadfastly in the footsteps of the Mahatma, despite challenges. According to him, the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi’s truth has the power to heal divisions, mend broken communities, and restore faith in justice — values he accused the present dispensation of undermining.
Rahul Gandhi further reminded that Mahatma Gandhi’s message was not bound by time; it remains as urgent today as it was during the struggle for Independence. He said India is once again at a crossroads where citizens must decide whether to uphold Gandhi’s truth and non-violence or succumb to divisive politics and hatred.
Across the country, Congress leaders and workers marked Gandhi Jayanti with prayer meetings, peace marches, cleanliness drives, and public gatherings. Slogans of “reclaim Gandhi’s India” echoed at several events, as the party sought to position itself as the rightful custodian of the Mahatma’s legacy.
At state headquarters, floral tributes were offered at Mahatma Gandhi statues, and outreach programmes were organised to spread his message of truth and non-violence among the people.
