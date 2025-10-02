BJP-RSS walk the path of falsehood, Gandhi’s path is truth: Rahul Gandhi

On Gandhi Jayanti, the Congress paid heartfelt homage to Mahatma Gandhi, venerating his timeless legacy of truth, non-violence, and satyagraha, even as it took a pointed stand against the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, accusing them of veering away from and betraying the sacred path illuminated by the Father of the Nation.

Leading the homage, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Mahatma Gandhi as the “great architect of India’s freedom movement” and the “Father of the Nation,” underscoring the timeless relevance of his philosophy.

“The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi ji, who showed the path of peace to the entire world through supreme values like truth, non-violence, and satyagraha, will always remain a source of inspiration for us,” Kharge said.