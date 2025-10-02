Gandhi Jayanti meets RSS centenary: Of inclusive harmony, exclusive nationalism
Gandhi's Hinduism was a moral framework open to all, not just Hindus. While the RSS emphasises cultural uniformity and majoritarian claims
This day of 2 October 2025 marks a confluence of milestones: the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the festival of Vijayadashami, and the 100th Foundation Day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
This rare alignment deepens the irony that Gandhi’s vision of ‘inclusive Hinduism’, grounded in ‘sarva dharma sambhav’ — equal respect for all religions — stands in fundamental opposition to the ‘exclusive Hindutva’ advanced by the RSS, which emphasises cultural uniformity and majoritarian claims. As India observes these overlapping occasions, the day spotlights the persistent tension between pluralist unity and exclusionary nationalism.
Gandhi’s ethical and spiritual interpretation of Hinduism, rooted in non-violence, truth, and interfaith respect, offers a lasting template for harmony in a diverse democracy. His approach, which counters ideologies promoting a singular cultural identity, remains a pivotal reference as India grapples with the rising tide of religious polarisation.
Gandhi’s vision: Inclusive Hinduism
Gandhi’s Hinduism was a search for truth, not a rigid creed. Drawing from ancient texts but guided by reason and compassion, he built a pluralist ethos that valued mercy and universal brotherhood. The principle of sarva dharma sambhav anchored his worldview. Gandhi’s beliefs were shaped by personal spiritual practices and his Eleven Vows, which emphasised non-violence, tolerance, and respect for all faiths.
For Gandhi, Hinduism was a moral framework open to all, not just Hindus. He argued that religion must serve ethical public life, not political power. His emphasis on ahimsa (non-violence) and self-purification stood in sharp contrast to triumphalist or exclusionary views. Practices like engaging both temples and mosques in the public domain, forging alliances such as the Khilafat-Congress partnership, and vocally opposing communal provocations, made his pluralism tangible.
Gandhi insisted the legitimacy of political life rested on mutual recognition among faiths, arguing that denigrating the other corroded national unity. His moral vocabulary — truth, non-violence, self-sacrifice — rendered exclusionary nationalism incompatible with true Hinduism.
Ideological rise of Hindutva
During the struggle for independence, communal ideologies emerged that defined nationhood narrowly through Hindu identity. Movements envisioning a 'Hindu Rashtra' promoted Hindu dominance, marginalising minorities. Leaders like Savarkar, and later the Hindu Mahasabha and RSS, saw 'Hindu' as a civilisational category, where cultural homogeneity set the tone for public life.
Founded in 1925, the RSS promoted disciplined organisation, asserting Hindu primacy while viewing minorities with scepticism. Its approach offered easy answers in times of upheaval through boundary-drawing and ritualised politics. Unlike Gandhi’s demanding ethic, Hindutva built strength through disciplined cadres, local branches, and rhetoric translating social grievances into a majoritarian project.
Gandhi’s response and strategies
Gandhi countered communalism both philosophically and practically. He integrated Hindu-Muslim unity into campaigns — most notably the Khilafat Movement — and during communal riots, undertook hunger strikes to promote peace and shared humanity. Opposing Partition, he warned that exclusionary nationalism would fracture India’s fabric.
Clashes with communal leaders were intense and personal. In 1947, Gandhi urged these groups to reject hatred, and his assassination in 1948 by a proponent of exclusionary ideology underscored this deep divide. Public outcry after his death led to the banning of certain organisations — including the RSS — and a temporary decline in communal politics.
Gandhi’s non-violent mass movements, such as the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Salt March, unified diverse communities under the quest for Swaraj (self-rule), stressing internal moral reform alongside independence. He pressed for social reform, opposed untouchability, and rejected conversion as a means of uplift — preferring change from within. His willingness to risk his life in pursuit of communal harmony gave him unmatched moral authority.
Crucially, Gandhi insisted on framing citizenship as moral equality, not cultural conformity, thereby challenging Hindutva’s notion that cultural identity should dictate political rights. By emphasising India’s civic and ethical nationhood, he offered an alternative to movements seeking to privilege a single cultural marker.
His inclusive Hinduism countered emotional appeals to grievance and revenge prevalent in exclusionary movements. Gandhi offered dignity through non-violent resistance, diluting narratives based on retaliation. His constructive programmes — village uplift, anti-untouchability works, and drives for communal harmony — sought to build networks that cut across caste and community, contrasting Hindutva’s efforts to consolidate a singular Hindu bloc.
The intellectual challenge was just as forceful: Gandhi’s public statements emphasised India’s rich plural past, contesting attempts to construct an exclusive Hindu history. His insistence on interfaith engagement underlined India’s moral and cultural diversity, undermining monolithic narratives propagated by communal ideologues.
Legacy, limits, and contemporary relevance
Despite Gandhi’s formidable influence, Hindutva’s deep social roots — bolstered by organisational networks and political wings — endured.
After Gandhi’s assassination, the RSS and allied groups expanded, while Gandhi’s non-violent moral politics struggled to match their institutional entrenchment. Nonetheless, his legacy is profound: India’s Constitution enshrines equal respect for all religions, a clear response to exclusionary ideologies.
Today, as cultural and religious polarisation resurges, Gandhi’s philosophy remains a crucial counterbalance. His advocacy for truth, non-violence, and interfaith dialogue stands as an antidote to majoritarian narratives. Critics of divisive ideologies continue to invoke Gandhi’s clear distinction between inclusive Hindu values and aggressive nationalism. Attempts by exclusionary groups to co-opt Gandhi’s legacy, while disregarding his pluralism, reflect the ongoing struggle between these competing visions.
Gandhi’s view of nationalism embraced diversity, not uniformity. His universal brotherhood, rooted in spiritual convergence rather than supremacy, resonates amid global identity conflicts. Dialogue, ethical governance, and mutual respect — core to Gandhi’s Hinduism — offer a pathway for addressing contemporary challenges of polarisation and communal tension.
Gandhi’s assassination sought to stifle his message but ultimately amplified his commitment to unity. His inclusive Hinduism, defined by tolerance and universal truth, remains a beacon against divisive ideologies. In a nation of many faiths and cultures, Gandhi’s legacy urges the building of bridges, not walls.
To sustain India’s plural democracy, leadership and citizens must continue to draw from Gandhi’s principles: promoting interfaith dialogue, ensuring equity in governance, and celebrating syncretic traditions. Education highlighting shared cultural practices can help counter divisive rhetoric. Impartial law enforcement and preventive action against communal strife are essential to this vision.
India stands at another historical crossroads. Gandhi’s ideal of a nation unified by ethical values and mutual respect offers a guidepost: by adopting sarva dharma sambhav and rejecting exclusionary nationalism,
India can honour Gandhi’s legacy and reinforce its democratic, pluralist identity. In a fragmented world, this message remains vital for India’s future. Understanding Gandhi’s interventions, with all their strengths and shortcomings, is indispensable for defending pluralism today.
Hasnain Naqvi is a former member of the history faculty at St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. You will find more of his writing here
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines