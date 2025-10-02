Gandhi Jayanti meets RSS centenary: Of inclusive harmony, exclusive nationalism

This day of 2 October 2025 marks a confluence of milestones: the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the festival of Vijayadashami, and the 100th Foundation Day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

This rare alignment deepens the irony that Gandhi’s vision of ‘inclusive Hinduism’, grounded in ‘sarva dharma sambhav’ — equal respect for all religions — stands in fundamental opposition to the ‘exclusive Hindutva’ advanced by the RSS, which emphasises cultural uniformity and majoritarian claims. As India observes these overlapping occasions, the day spotlights the persistent tension between pluralist unity and exclusionary nationalism.

Gandhi’s ethical and spiritual interpretation of Hinduism, rooted in non-violence, truth, and interfaith respect, offers a lasting template for harmony in a diverse democracy. His approach, which counters ideologies promoting a singular cultural identity, remains a pivotal reference as India grapples with the rising tide of religious polarisation.

Gandhi’s vision: Inclusive Hinduism

Gandhi’s Hinduism was a search for truth, not a rigid creed. Drawing from ancient texts but guided by reason and compassion, he built a pluralist ethos that valued mercy and universal brotherhood. The principle of sarva dharma sambhav anchored his worldview. Gandhi’s beliefs were shaped by personal spiritual practices and his Eleven Vows, which emphasised non-violence, tolerance, and respect for all faiths.

For Gandhi, Hinduism was a moral framework open to all, not just Hindus. He argued that religion must serve ethical public life, not political power. His emphasis on ahimsa (non-violence) and self-purification stood in sharp contrast to triumphalist or exclusionary views. Practices like engaging both temples and mosques in the public domain, forging alliances such as the Khilafat-Congress partnership, and vocally opposing communal provocations, made his pluralism tangible.

Gandhi insisted the legitimacy of political life rested on mutual recognition among faiths, arguing that denigrating the other corroded national unity. His moral vocabulary — truth, non-violence, self-sacrifice — rendered exclusionary nationalism incompatible with true Hinduism.