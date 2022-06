Azam Khan alleges police excesses in Rampur

"If there is a drop in polling percentage, then, the police is to be blamed. I have been up all night. We went to various police stations and the inspector behaved very badly," he said.



Continuing further, he said, "The cops wreaked havoc overnight. Jeeps and sirens were everywhere in Rampur, they took people to the police stations and beat them up and I have heard of some money transfers as well. It is shameful."



Azam Khan said: "I am a criminal, I accept... so my city has also been presumed to be the same. They can do whatever they want, we have to endure. If I want to stay, I have to endure."