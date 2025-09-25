Premji declines Karnataka CM’s request to open Wipro campus to limited traffic

Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji has turned down Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s request to allow limited public vehicular movement through the company’s Sarjapur campus in Bengaluru, citing legal and governance constraints.

Premji emphasised that the campus is private property owned by a publicly listed company and not meant for public use.

In a letter to Premji on 19 September, Siddaramaiah had appealed to the industrialist to consider permitting restricted vehicle passage through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and adequate security measures.

The chief minister cited preliminary inputs from traffic and urban mobility experts suggesting that such a move could potentially reduce congestion on surrounding sections of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) by up to 30 per cent during peak hours.

“Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and liveable Bengaluru,” Siddaramaiah wrote. He also urged Wipro’s team to engage with government officials to work out a mutually acceptable arrangement.

Responding to the chief minister’s request on Wednesday, Premji acknowledged the traffic challenges faced by Bengaluru and praised the CM’s leadership in addressing the issue. However, he firmly rejected the proposal, pointing to legal and compliance complications.

“With respect to the specific suggestion of allowing public vehicular movement through our Sarjapur campus, we apprehend significant legal, governance, and statutory challenges, since it is an exclusive private property owned by a listed company not intended for public thoroughfare,” he said.

Premji also highlighted that the Sarjapur facility is a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that caters to global clients. The terms of such contracts, he explained, necessitate strict access controls which cannot be relaxed. “Our contractual conditions mandate stringent, non-negotiable access control norms for governance and compliance,” he stated.