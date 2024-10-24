Baba Siddique murder: Four arrested from Pune, total reaches 14

Police have arrested four more persons in the NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case, including a Haryana native suspected to be an important link between a shooter and the mastermind of the conspiracy.

While Amit Hisamsing Kumar, 29, was nabbed from Haryana, three persons were arrested from Pune late Wednesday evening, which took the total number of arrested accused in the case to 14.

Rupesh Rajendra Mohol (22), Karan Rahul Salve (19) and Shivam Arvind Kohad (20) are all Pune residents, said a police official.

Amit Kumar was suspected to be involved in hatching the murder conspiracy and its execution. Some suspected financial dealings involving him and other accused are also under the scanner, the official said.

Kumar is an important link between one of the shooters in custody, Gurmail Singh, and alleged mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar who is absconding, according to police.

As per the preliminary investigation, Akhtar was the common link between shooters and murder conspirators, the official said.