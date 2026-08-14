Backlash forces BCI chairman to withdraw threat to disbar NALSAR law graduates

In its first order, the BCI issued a directive barring 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law from enrolment with state bar councils. In its second directive on Thursday, the Bar Council of India (BCI) withdrew the earlier order, saying that the “vast majority of the students of NALSAR (those graduating in 2026) are innocent and they were not inclined to take part in the move of disrespect…a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating the innocent students”.

Accordingly, the BCI modified its earlier order, allowing all students to enrol with the Bar Council of their choice. The second directive, however, added that it would await the inquiry report from the Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR before taking any further action.

The original directive stated that the BCI had taken note of reports in the public domain concerning “an organised campaign” at NALSAR by students opposing the participation of the Chief Justice of India at the convocation.

“A student of Law, having no regard or respect for the highest Judicial Office of the country, is not expected to be a responsible or sensible Advocate, Teacher or a Judge. Such persons shall always be a liability on the profession,” the BCI communication stated, alleging that “groupism and dirty politics” among some members of the academic staff had played an active role in “misleading, instigating and misguiding the students”.

The furious reaction from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) also put the BCI on the back foot. Warning BCI president Manan Kumar Mishra to withdraw the controversial orders immediately, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das questioned how Mishra had continued as BCI chairman since 2012. In another tweet, Das alleged that the BCI had spent Rs 14 crore in a year on meetings and seminars, according to auditors, and added that the performance of both the BCI and Mishra should be placed under scrutiny.