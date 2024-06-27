BCI urges bar associations to refrain from protesting against 3 criminal laws

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Wednesday, 26 June requested all bar associations to refrain from any immediate agitation or protest regarding the new criminal justice laws.

The newly enacted laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- to completely overhaul the criminal justice system in the country will come into effect from 1 July.

Senior advocate and BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said in a statement that in a resolution passed on Wednesday, the apex lawyers' body acknowledged the numerous representations received from bar associations and state bar councils across the country, expressing strong protests against the newly introduced criminal laws.

"These bar associations have signalled their intent to engage in indefinite agitations and protests unless these laws are suspended and subjected to thorough nationwide discussions, including a comprehensive review by Parliament," the statement said.

"Concerns have been raised that several provisions of these new laws are perceived to be anti-people, more draconian than the colonial-era laws they intend to replace, and pose a serious threat to the fundamental rights of citizens," it added.

The communication said several "legal luminaries" and advocates have strongly opposed the laws.

Several bar associations have also called for a fresh examination of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), apart from having a relook at the new laws, asserting that these laws contravened the principles of fundamental rights and natural justice, it said.