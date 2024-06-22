Growing demand for government to defer amended criminal laws

There is growing demand for the government to defer the date (1 July) on which the three criminal laws amended in 2023 to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) and the Evidence Act are to become applicable. Former civil servants have joined legal experts and the opposition to impress upon the government the need for more consultations and address the concerns of the people.

The amendments were pushed through Parliament last year without adequate deliberation, when as many as 146 opposition MPs were absent from Parliament, having been suspended by the chair. The new amended laws seeking to replace the “colonial” laws in force since the 19th century are said to have retained 80-85 per cent of the provisions from the colonial times.

However, the new provisions provided in the amended Acts, experts have warned, can potentially turn India into a police state. Former civil servants too have now lent their voice to the demand, urging the government to convene an all-party meeting to develop a national consensus on how to take the new laws forward.

The Constitution Conduct Group (CCG), an organisation of retired civil servants having served in all-India and Central government services in an open letter issued this week urged the government, political parties and MPs to ensure “that these new laws do not hollow our constitutional rights and jeopardise our democracy”. The CCG in its open letter points out that the new laws are vulnerable to rampant political abuse…to dissent in any form and any source.