Rajiv Gandhi left numerous legacies like 1991 manifesto: Jairam Ramesh

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's political life was very short but "hugely impactful" and he left behind numerous legacies, including the 1991 manifesto which promised liberalisation, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday, 21 May.

Ramesh remembered the contributions made by Rajiv Gandhi on his 33rd death anniversary.

"His political life was very short but hugely impactful. He left behind numerous legacies that we take for granted now," he said.

"These include the right of 18 year olds to vote; Constitutional empowerment of panchayats and nagarpalikas, including reservations for women in elections to them; peace in Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and Punjab; India's entry into the IT, computer and telecom era as a major power; the use of science & technology to address societal concerns and challenges; strengthening of India's space and nuclear programmes. And much more," he said.