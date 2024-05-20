BJP 'South mein saaf; North, West, East mein half', announces Jairam Ramesh

He attributes the BJP's upcoming downfall to the saffron party's own policies, saying: 'Backbreaking price rise, record-high unemployment, and the BJP’s threats to change the Constitution and end reservations, have all made it very clear in the Indian voters’ mind — Modi must go.

On the contrary, he says, the same issues have earned the Congress the voters' goodwill because of the grand old party's 'positive campaign'.

Speaking of the campaigning of the INDIA bloc parties as a whole, he says: 'Our Nyay Patra and Guarantees are the focus of the messaging of all parties.

"The slogan of “Khata-Khat” has captured the imagination of the people, to the extent that even the outgoing PM has been forced to respond to it," Ramesh continues.

Ramesh also says that the announcement of the Congress' final campaign 'guarantee' — of doubling the allotment of free foodgrain for each individual under the National Food Security Act (FSA) — has 'caught fire in North and East India'.