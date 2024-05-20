Man held in UP after video clip shows him voting 8 times for BJP candidate

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a young voter in connection with a viral video doing rounds on social media, which showed him casting multiple votes in favour of a BJP candidate at a polling booth.

The accused, identified as Rajan Singh, was arrested late on Sunday after several leaders of the opposition parties, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, shared the video of the incident on X.

In the two-minute-long video, the voter can be seen voting for a BJP candidate, Mukesh Rajput, on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at least eight times.

Rajput is a BJP candidate from the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the revelation, an FIR was filed at the Naya Gaon police station based on a complaint by the Assistant Returning Officer, Prateet Tripathi.