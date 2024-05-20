SC refuses to entertain plea against new criminal laws, petition withdrawn

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition which challenges the enactment of three new laws that seek to overhaul India's penal codes. A vacation bench of justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal allowed petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari to withdraw the plea.

The Lok Sabha, on 21 December last year, passed three key legislations — the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bills on 25 December.

These new laws, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act, will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

At the outset, the bench told Tiwari, "We are dismissing it (petition)", saying these laws have not come into force so far. As the court showed its disinclination to entertain the plea, Tiwari urged that he be allowed to withdraw the petition. "The petition has been filed in a very casual and cavalier manner," the bench observed. "If you had argued more, we would have dismissed it with cost, but since you are not arguing, we are not imposing cost".

Seeking a stay on the operation of the three new laws, the PIL filed by Tiwari had claimed they were enacted without any parliamentary debate as most of the opposition members were under suspension.

The plea had sought directions from the court for the immediate constitution of an expert committee that will assess the viability of the three new criminal laws.