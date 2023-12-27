Are India's new criminal law bills a step too far?

India's parliament passed three new bills last week to replace colonial-era criminal laws in what has been billed as the biggest overhaul of the country's criminal justice system since the country was under British rule.

The new laws — which were rushed through in the absence of over 40 opposition MPs who had been suspended for protesting an unrelated issue — replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act.

India's Home Minister Amit Shah, who introduced the bills to parliament, said they were aimed at removing archaic references to the British monarchy and other "signs of our slavery."

Boon or bane for criminal justice system?

The new laws include provisions to expand detention in police custody from the current 15-day limit to up to 90 days — bringing terror, corruption and organised crime under ordinary legislation and, for the first time, decriminalising homosexuality and adultery.

The act of obtaining sex by promising marriage to a woman will be treated as a crime for the first time and will carry a 10-year sentence. Besides, the new law also specifically defines the notion of consent.

It stipulates that forensic evidence must be used in offences carrying a jail sentence of seven years or more for which more labs will be set up across the country.

Rights campaigners and critics say the new laws give authorities too much power.