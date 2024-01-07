OBC seers urge Siddaramaiah to accept Kantharaju Commission caste survey report

Seers of backward communities in Karnataka met chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday (6 January) and submitted a plea urging the state government to accept the caste survey report.

The seers opined that the guarantees are more beneficial for the working class. Responding to this, the chief minister said that the period to submit the caste census report has been extended for two months.

Jayaprakash Hegde, chairman of the Karnataka Backward Class Commission, says it is not possible to submit the Kantharaju Commission report and hence the chief minister has said that a decision will be taken after taking legal advice.