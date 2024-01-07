OBC seers urge Siddaramaiah to accept Kantharaju Commission caste survey report
The Karnataka chief minister has directed Bangalore Rural deputy commissioners to submit the report as soon as possible, though the deadline has been extended
Seers of backward communities in Karnataka met chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday (6 January) and submitted a plea urging the state government to accept the caste survey report.
The seers opined that the guarantees are more beneficial for the working class. Responding to this, the chief minister said that the period to submit the caste census report has been extended for two months.
Jayaprakash Hegde, chairman of the Karnataka Backward Class Commission, says it is not possible to submit the Kantharaju Commission report and hence the chief minister has said that a decision will be taken after taking legal advice.
Seers during the meeting also spoke about the lands which are to be allocated to mutths. On this, the chief minister said that he has instructed the tehsildar to submit the report in this regard and directed the Bangalore Rural deputy commissioners over the phone to submit the report as soon as possible.
Siddarameshwar Swamiji of the Bhovi Community Chitradurga, Valmiki Prasannanandpuri Swamiji, Jagadguru Niranjananandpuri Sri of the Kanaka Gurpeeth of Kaginele Mahasansthan and other leaders from the Backward Castes Mutt were present at the meeting along with the Backward Classes Welfare Department commissioner K.A. Dayananda.
