Badal's last rites to be held on April 27 at native village

Five-time Punjab Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal, 95, who passed away at a private hospital in Mohali after a brief illness on Tuesday, will be cremated in his home town Badal in the state's Muktsar district on April 27.



His mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) office in Chandigarh from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday following which they will be taken to Badal, the party said in a statement, adding the cremation will be held on April 27.



Describing Badal as a "towering figure" in Indian politics and a leader who served the people of Punjab with distinction, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit said: "Badal was a man of integrity, wisdom, and compassion, who devoted his life to the service of our people. He was a true son of Punjab, who worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our state and its people."