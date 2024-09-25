Badlapur accused said he would not spare anyone in police van, says officer

Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case who died in an alleged shootout, had said he would not spare anyone after grabbing a pistol inside a police van, an official claimed on Tuesday, 24 September.

He retaliated in self-defence as Akshay's demeanor suggested he would kill everyone, said inspector Sanjay Shinde, who shot the accused dead.

Mumbra police registered a First Information Report against Akshay for 'attempt to murder' for opening fire on a police officer.

The FIR is based on the complaint of inspector Sanjay Shinde, investigating officer of the SIT formed to probe the sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur, the case in which Akshay (24) was the accused.

In his complaint, inspector Shinde said he was also conducting probe into another offence registered by Badlapur police on a complaint by Askhay's first wife, accusing him of sexual harassment and unnatural sex.

On Monday evening, a police team took Akshay out of Taloja jail for probe of the case filed his wife, the complaint said.

Inspector Shinde sat beside the driver in the driver's cabin, while two constables and Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More sat in the back of the van with Akshay.