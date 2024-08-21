Badlapur sexual abuse case: Internet suspended, schools closed today

In the wake of a massive protest at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls, internet services in the town were suspended while most schools remained shut on Wednesday, 21 August, officials said.

At least 17 city police personnel and around eight railway cops were injured in the incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the protest on Tuesday, 20 August and the investigators have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence, they said.

According to officials, additional police force has been deployed in the town to maintain law and order, and the situation in the town is limping back to normalcy.

Entire Badlapur town virtually came to a standstill on Tuesday after thousands of protesters blocked railway tracks at the station and stormed a local school building after the alleged sexual abuse of two girls by the school sweeper in the washroom last week.

The protesters hurled stones at police personnel and vandalised the school building over the sexual abuse incident. The police cane-charged the protesters to disperse them and clear the tracks for train movement.

Talking to PTI, DCP Sudhakar Pathare said on Wednesday that internet services in the town have been suspended in the wake of the protest and subsequent violence.

"The internet services will be restored after taking a review of the situation in the town," he said.

Most schools in the town remained shut on Wednesday, local people said.