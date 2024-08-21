SC overturns Calcutta HC verdict, calls remarks on adolescent girls "shocking"

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 20 August set aside a Calcutta High Court order that acquitted an accused in a sexual-assault case and made "objectionable" remarks advising adolescent girls to "control sexual urges", saying these observations are "shocking" and perverse.

Restoring the conviction of the accused for rape and sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said his sentence will, however, depend on the report of a expert committee to be constituted by the West Bengal government for interacting with the victim, who is now married to the accused and residing with him with her minor daughter.

Deprecating the high court's verdict, the bench said a judge has to decide a case and not preach and his or her personal opinion cannot be made a part of a judgment.

"The high court went to the extent of observing that the case of criminalisation of a romantic relationship between two adolescents of opposite sex should be best left to the wisdom of the judiciary. The courts must follow and implement the law. The courts cannot commit violence against the law," the bench said.

Observing that brevity is the hallmark of a quality judgment, it said a verdict must be in simple language and should not be verbose and it must be remembered that an order is neither a thesis nor a piece of literature.

"We need not waste pages dealing with every observation or finding quoted above. The observations are utterly irrelevant for deciding the controversy. To say the least, these observations are shocking, which will ex-facie invite a finding of perversity," the bench said in its 50-page verdict.