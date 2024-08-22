Badlapur sexual assault: Accused’s parents claim innocence, deny allegations

The parents of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case on Thursday, 22 August claimed that their son was innocent and he had been framed.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, the parents said there is no truth in the allegations against their son.

The accused, who worked as an attendant, has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting two 4-year-old girl students inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur town in Maharashtra’s Thane district. A local court on Wednesday, 21 August sent him to police custody till 26 August.

“Our son had been doing the job for the past 15 days. He used to go to the school by 11 am daily to clean the bathroom. He would then proceed to another place for similar work,” his mother claimed.

The mother said they learnt on 13 August that such an incident had happened in the school. Their son was detained on 17 August, she said.

“A woman working with the school told me about the incident and about my son being taken to the police chowki (on 17 August). I rushed there and saw police thrashing him. They also beat my younger son,” said the mother.

At the police station, officials told them about the crime committed by him, she claimed.