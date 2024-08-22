Bombay HC takes suo motu cognisance of Badlapur sexual abuse; hearing today

The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra’s Thane district.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan will take up the matter for hearing on Thursday, 22 August.

The alleged sexual assault of the two kindergarten students by a male attendant had sparked a massive protest in Badlapur on Tuesday, 20 August. The authorities on Wednesday suspended internet services in the town. Police said they have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence during the stir.

The male attendant, who was arrested on 17 August, allegedly assaulted the kids in the school’s toilet. A local court on Wednesday extended his police custody till 26 August.