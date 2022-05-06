Bagga handed over to Delhi Police, taken to Delhi from Kurukshetra

Haryana Police took Bagga to a police station near Kurukshetra town where a team of Delhi Police arrived.



Reacting to Bagga's arrest, Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu told the media in Chandigarh that the state government is going to file a habeas corpus petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court as "our police officers have been illegally detained by Haryana Police in Pipli".



R.K. Rathore, the lawyer representing Punjab Police, told IANS: "The first case was lodged under sections of kidnapping, while the second was lodged under section of assault. The second case was lodged on the complaint of Bagga's father. Delhi police has detained four Punjab Police personnel and taken them to Janakpuri police station."



Following all standard operating procedures, Punjab Police had duly informed Delhi Police about the matter, he claimed.