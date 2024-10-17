Bahraich violence: 5 suspects held by UP cops, 2 suffer gunshot injuries

Five suspects in the Bahraich violence case were arrested in Bahraich on Thursday after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police, in which two of the suspects suffered gunshot injuries, a senior official said. The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

"Five accused have been arrested," Aadditional director-general of police (law and order) Amitabh Yash told a news channel. On the reported encounter, he said, "I have information of exchange of fire and gunshot injuries."

A clash broke out at Maharajganj in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district on 13 October, allegedly over loud music being played outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession.

Local resident Ram Gopal Mishra (22), who was part of the immersion group, died of gunshot wounds in the violence, triggering vandalism and arson in the area with mobs torching several houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles.