Bahraich Mob Violence: The Known, the ‘Not Known’ and the Unexplained

In videos posted on social media, the young man is seen on the roof of a single-storeyed house pulling down a green flag fluttering there. Somebody hands him a saffron flag which he waves vigorously, flexes his muscles and poses triumphantly with arms raised, while raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Pumped up by the mob in front of the house, he continues raising war cries. The house, it was later reported, belonged to a Muslim and the inmates were cowering inside. The mob was part of a procession that was meandering through the small district town of Bahraich, 125 Kms from Lucknow, to immerse the Durga idol.

Why the young man chose to climb to the roof of the house is not clear though. What could be heard, however, was raucious music and shouts by the mob egging him on. That triumphant video clip did not, however, capture his death a few minutes later. Several shots were fired from inside the house, claimed eyewitness accounts and the mob dispersed, leaving the young man behind.

A member of the Muslim household later surrendered to the police and accepted responsibility for firing the shots. He apparently told neighbours, community members and the police that not just Mishra but three young men had climbed to the roof of the house.