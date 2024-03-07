Being a woman a crime in 'jungle raj': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 7 March, slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that "being a woman has become a crime in this jungle raj".

The Congress general secretary said two minor girls, who were victims of gang rape, had died by suicide in Kanpur; and now their father has also taken his own life.

"It is alleged that pressure was being put on the victim's family to 'compromise'," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post in Hindi on X.

"In Uttar Pradesh, if victimised girls and women ask for justice, it has become a rule to destroy their families. From Unnao, Hathras to Kanpur, wherever women were tortured, their families were destroyed," she alleged.